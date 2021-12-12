Kentucky State Police searching for work release inmate rescued from candle factory that collapsed in tornado By Andy Rose, CNN Dec 12, 2021 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kentucky State Police are searching for a work release inmate who was rescued from a candle factory that collapsed during deadly tornadoes Friday night, officials said.Francisco Starks, 44, was treated at a hospital in Mayfield after being rescued from the Mayfield Consumer Products building, troopers said in a news release.More than 30 tornadoes were reported in at least six states overnight Friday into Saturday, including Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi. Officials fear the death toll could top 80. After his release from the hospital, Starks allegedly walked away instead of reporting to continue his sentence, the news release said.Starks was serving time for third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and receiving stolen property, according to the news release.Graves County jailer George Workman told CNN on Saturday that seven inmates were working at the candle factory when a tornado destroyed the facility and a deputy who was with them was killed.The work release program for low-security, low-level offenders had just started last week, Workman said.Kyanna Parsons-Perez, who was trapped under at least 5 feet of debris when the building collapsed, told CNN that work release inmates helped rescue her and others from the rubble. Workman said that he was forced to evacuate the 83 inmates at the main jail to other facilities because the damage was so severe."(The damage is) structurally bad enough that I question it'll ever be able to open again," he said.No inmates were injured when the tornado hit the main jail, Workman said."I've been in law enforcement and corrections since 1986 and I've never seen anything like this," he said.Anyone with information on Starks' whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1, at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +16 Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try Stacker compiled a list of 15 global Jewish holiday recipes and their histories from Allrecipes.com, news reports, Jewish historical sites, and Jewish recipe developers. Click for more. CNN's Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Building And Structure Collapses Continents And Regions Corrections System Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Kentucky Natural Disasters North America Prison Release Prisons And Jails Severe Weather Southeastern United States The Americas Tornadoes (weather) United States Weather George Workman Inmate Social Services Police Criminal Law Law Francisco Starks State Police Tornado Factory Cable News Network More News News Kentucky State Police searching for work release inmate rescued from candle factory that collapsed in tornado By Andy Rose, CNN 25 min ago 0 News Fueled by gun violence, cities across the country are breaking all-time homicide records this year By Priya Krishnakumar, Emma Tucker and Ryan Young, CNN 25 min ago 0 News California governor says he will use legal tactics of Texas abortion ban to implement gun control By Andy Rose, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News A Michigan woman faces prison after trying to hire an assassin through a fake website By Faith Karimi, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Kentucky State Police searching for work release inmate rescued from candle factory that collapsed in tornado Fueled by gun violence, cities across the country are breaking all-time homicide records this year 'Interview with the Vampire' author Anne Rice dies Is the store out of your baking essentials? Here's what to use instead » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesThe world has the tools to end the coronavirus pandemic. They're not being used properlyPerdue claims he would not have signed off on 2020 election resultsMauldin & Jenkins breaks ground at new Albany locationCitrus industry takes root in southwest GeorgiaEggs Up Grill donates lifesaving equipment to Lee County schoolsDougherty Commission turns to third site in bid to build Albany tennis courtsCARLTON FLETCHER: Purdue is running for Trump, not the people of GeorgiaMalcolm "Mack" CannonThe rescue of Parwana: 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in AfghanistanDougherty basketball teams sweep Terrell County Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features 5 bedrooms plus a bonus roomPHOTOS: Lee County Spirit of Christmas ParadePHOTOS: More photos from the Lee County Spirit of Christmas ParadeGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 10-12PHOTOS: Albany State University Master of Public Administration Program Recognitions CelebrationFastest-growing counties in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Exchange Club of Albany Car Show and Swap MeetFamous actors from GeorgiaPHOTOS: Albany State University Concert Chorale and Alumni Singers Christmas ConcertPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Terrell Basketball Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.