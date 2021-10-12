ATLANTA -- A longtime telecom lobbyist at the Georgia Capitol is joining Georgia Electric Membership Corp.
Kevin Curtin will become the utility’s senior vice president of government relations on Oct. 20. He will represent the state’s 41 EMCs before the General Assembly, the Georgia Public Service Commission, Congress and state and federal agencies.
Curtin brings vast experience in public and government affairs as well as customer relations and public relations from more than 22 years with AT&T and BellSouth.
“We’re very pleased to welcome someone of Kevin’s caliber who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to advocate for EMCs across Georgia and to educate lawmakers on important issues to co-ops and their members,” Georgia EMC President/CEO Dennis Chastain said.
Most recently, Curtin was AT&T’s assistant vice president for legislative affairs, where he served as the company’s chief lobbyist before the General Assembly and the executive branch of state government. He also managed the company’s home state relationships for Georgia’s congressional delegation.
“I’m looking forward to this next chapter and working closely with EMCs across the state to identify and prioritize topics of concern and ensure their continued ability to provide Georgians safe, affordable, and reliable electricity and related services,” Curtin said.
Prior to BellSouth’s merger with AT&T in the mid-2000s, Curtin served in a number of leadership positions including director of public affairs and economic development, director of corporate communications and regional manager of external affairs in Savannah.
Before that, he held government relations, public affairs and public relations positions with Georgia’s Commissioner of Insurance, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, the Alliance of American Insurers and the Georgia Association of Health Plans.
Curtin is a member of the board of directors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, where he currently chairs the chamber’s Political Affairs Council. He grew up in Dunwoody, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business and a master’s degree from Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business.
Whether it be Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore's smooch in 'Ghost', or two delightful dogs locking lips over a shared string of spaghetti in 'Lady and the Tramp' , there have certainly been some iconic kissing scenes on the big screen. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.