Kevin McCarthy poised to lead House GOP despite far-right revolt

Kevin McCarthy, here in Washington, D.C., in September, is poised to lead the House GOP despite the far-right revolt.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hoping to pass a crucial test on Tuesday in his campaign to become House speaker despite an underwhelming midterm election performance that launched a search among conservatives for a challenger.

A week after Election Day, CNN has still not yet projected whether Republicans will win the House. But McCarthy is confident that he will win a majority of House GOP votes on Tuesday to lead his conference -- and will earn in January the 218 votes necessary to hold the speaker's gavel.

CNN"s Kristin Wilson and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

