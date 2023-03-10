Kevin Munoz, White House aide leading Covid-19 messaging efforts, to depart

Assistant White House press secretary Kevin Munoz (left), seen here in Washington, DC, with Vedant Patel in November of 2021, will depart the White House later this month, CNN has learned.

 Cameron Smith/White House

One of the key forces behind messaging the Biden White House's response to the Covid-19 pandemic is set to step down from his role.

Kevin Munoz, the assistant White House press secretary tasked with handling Covid-19 and other critical public health issues, will depart later this month, CNN has learned.

