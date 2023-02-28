As your Sheriff, I have been truly humbled by the incredible support I receive from the community. I am equally humbled by the support I receive from my staff.

The Sheriff’s Office has so many outstanding employees who are dedicated to this community that it is often a challenging task for supervisors to select an Employee of the Month. Each month, agency supervisors choose two Employees of the Month: one from the Sheriff’s Office Field Operations Division and one from the Jail Division. Then, at the end of the year, all of the employees vote to select the Employees of the Year.

