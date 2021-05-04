May is a wonderful time of year. With the warmth of summer setting, minds and hearts begin to turn to thoughts of beach vacations, trips to the mountains, or other getaways to help the mind and body relax and recuperate from the long year we have just been through.
May is a time of celebrations, from Cinco de Mayo to Mother’s Day to the National Day of Prayer. May is a time to celebrate and reflect.
May also brings National Police Week. Proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. This year, National Police Week falls on May 10-16. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the host organizations of National Police Week, which includes the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, the Fraternal Order of Police and Auxiliary, and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), have made the difficult, but necessary decision to postpone all in-person events of National Police Week until the week of Oct. 13-17.
Locally, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Police Department, and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office rotate hosting the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. This year is the Sheriff’s Office’s opportunity to host, and we will be posting a video memorial to those law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty while serving here in Albany/Dougherty County. This video will be a tribute to those brave public servants and will be posted to our Facebook page on May 13, in lieu of an in-person event.
Honoring our law enforcement officers seems especially important this year. The law enforcement profession has come under much scrutiny and it appears as though the actions of a few are tainting the reputation of all. We know that the vast majority of law enforcement officers are good, hard-working men and women who are trying their best to protect and serve their communities. They deserve our support and respect.
I am very grateful for all of the support this community has shown to all of our local law enforcement. Throughout my 39 years with this Sheriff’s Office, I have found the citizens of this community to be very welcoming to all men and women in uniform. We believe that a strong relationship, coupled with as much transparency as possible, promotes the kind of trust necessary for law enforcement to be truly successful.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be a part of this community. If there is anything that this Sheriff’s Office can do for you, feel free to contact us at (229) 430-6508.
