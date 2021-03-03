In Georgia, there are More than 17,000 deputy sheriffs and jailers, more than 16,000 county and municipal police officers, and more than 14,000 state law enforcement officers. These men and women place themselves in jeopardy every day simply by going to work. They do this willingly out of a desire to protect us and keep our communities safe. These officers engage in more than 100,000 law enforcement encounters daily that we never hear about because they are not newsworthy.
That’s just here in Georgia. Across all 50 states, it adds up to billions (with a “b”) of interactions between civilians and law enforcement officers every year.
I appreciate the role of the media in shining a light on law enforcement officers who act unethically, unfairly or unprofessionally. Such exposure leads to legitimate calls for those officers to be held accountable for their actions. If the officers were following policy and/or acting in accordance with their training, then the public should call for reform. Such has been the case throughout my career.
I remember when I first entered the law enforcement profession, back in the 1980s. Methods of policing were very different then, and some common police tactics of the ’80s are not allowed today. It’s not that law enforcement was intentionally trying to do anything wrong back then, it’s just that our culture has changed and our practices have had to change as well. It’s just the way things work. We in law enforcement should not be upset at all that there are loud voices calling for reform. We should know that reform is inevitable — it always has been, and it’s for the best.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office welcomes transparency. We want to be held accountable. We will never excuse bad behavior by law enforcement professionals. We know that it is the only way to maintain the public’s trust. Here in Dougherty County, we know that the citizens realize the importance of law enforcement in keeping our community safe. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our citizens and want to show that we are worthy of their trust.
We also know that there are challenges. Transparency usually means more money and more work. Body cameras are an example — equipment must be purchased, data storage paid for, training performed, policies written. While we welcome these challenges and are determined to move forward, we are also realistic enough to know that not all reforms can happen instantly. We count on the public to understand that we are dedicated to progress and will continue to work toward better transparency and accountability in every way we can.
At the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, we also know that we are not alone in this mindset. We believe that all of the local law enforcement agencies share this same philosophy. We all work incredibly well together to serve the citizens of this community and to maintain their trust.
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in us. If you ever have any concerns about the quality of service you receive from the Sheriff’s Office, feel free to bring them to us. As your sheriff, I want to do all I can to serve you with the respect and dignity you deserve.
