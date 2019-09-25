The Southwest Georgia Home School Association Key Club kicked off its new year with a project providing coloring books and crayons to sick youngsters at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The SGHSA Key Club, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County, undertakes numerous projects and engages in many community activities throughout the year. Mel Almond is the club's liaison to the Key Club and Toni Hatfield is the Key Club's faculty advisor. Tristan Hatfield is the Key Club's president this year, following in the steps of his sister, Taylor Hatfield.