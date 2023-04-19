Key Senate Democrats remain non-committal on Biden's labor secretary pick ahead of confirmation hearing

President Joe Biden announces Julie Su as his nominee to be the next Secretary of Labor during an event in the East Room of the White House, March 1, in Washington, DC.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's pick to be the next labor secretary, Julie Su, has yet to secure the support of key Democrats ahead of her nomination hearing on Thursday, suggesting she faces an uphill battle to confirmation by the Senate.

The tepid reception among some members of the president's own party is part of a broader issue that's emerged in recent months for the Biden administration. Despite a narrow majority in the Senate, Democrats have with more recent frequency failed to sign off on high-profile Biden appointees -- torpedoing Phil Washington's nomination to lead the Federal Aviation Administration as well as Gigi Sohn's nomination to the Federal Communications Commission. If Su does not secure enough support from the Senate, she would be the highest-ranking Biden nominee so far to fail to be confirmed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News