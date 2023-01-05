Key takeaways from court documents in case against Bryan Kohberger and some questions that remain

From left: University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead on November 13 at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

 Obtained by CNN

DNA allegedly found on a knife sheath recovered at the scene.

A roommate described a masked figure with "bushy eyebrows."

Recommended for you

CNN's Dakin Andone, Elizabeth Joseph and Veronica Miracle contributed to this story.

Tags