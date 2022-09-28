Senate Rules Committee Meets To Consider Electoral Count Act

Sen. Amy Klobuchar prepares for a Senate Rules Committee meeting on Capitol Hill to consider legislation to amend the Electoral Count Act.

 Special Photo: Tasos Katopodis via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Rules and Administration Committee has passed legislation that would update an 1887 elections law and clarify how electoral votes are certified, with the hopes of averting another attempt to overturn a presidential election.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, put forth the bill, S. 4573, known as the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act. The aim is to deter another Jan. 6 insurrection, in which former President Trump tried to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election by citing the 19th-century law.

