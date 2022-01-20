ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that Kierra Sparks has been hired as the new financial aid director at Albany Technical College.
Sparks earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Georgia Southwestern State University in 2015 and a Master of Public Administration from Georgia College & State University in 2020.
Prior to joining Albany Tech, Sparks worked at South Georgia Technical College in admissions. She began her career in the financial aid field in 2017 when she was promoted to financial aid specialist. In that position, she assisted students with completing the requirements to become eligible for financial aid assistance.
Sparks was hired at Albany Technical College in February 2020 as the assistant director of financial aid. In the assistant director’s position, she helped the financial aid director implement office processes, ensured that federal regulations were adhered to, hosted financial aid workshops, assisted with training management duties, and provided supervision and guidance to financial aid staff.
“I am humbled to serve as the financial aid director for Albany Technical College,” Sparks said. “As the assistant director of financial aid, my skillset, knowledge, and passion for serving students has prepared me for a more demanding opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.