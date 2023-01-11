Wildlife officials in Florida are investigating the death of a female killer whale that grounded itself on Wednesday on a beach in Palm Coast, about 30 miles north of Daytona Beach.
"This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there's a lot of interest, obviously, in trying to sample it extensively and try to determine why it might have been sick and why it stranded," Erin Fougeres, the Marine Mammal Stranding Program administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Southeast Region told CNN.
Fougeres said the killer whale, or orca, was reported by a member of the public at around first light on Wednesday morning.
It was still alive but died before a team arrive to help.
Deputies closed a road leading up to the area because of the crowds of people gathering to see the whale, it said on Facebook.
Fougeres said they are transporting the animal to a lab for a necropsy and it could take weeks or even months to determine why it stranded itself.
"We have veterinarians and very skilled biologists and pathologists who will be on scene to conduct the necropsy of the animal," she said. "They'll open up the whale and they'll go through every organ system and look to observe if there's any gross lesions, anything obviously wrong with the different organ systems, and they'll take extensive samples from the whale, which will then send out to a lab, or multiple labs actually for analysis."