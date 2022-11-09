Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya was 'targeted' attack, minister says

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya in October in unclear circumstances.

 Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

A Pakistani journalist shot dead by police in Kenya last month was the victim of a "targeted killing," a senior member of Pakistan's government said on Tuesday, without offering any evidence to support his claim.

Television journalist Arshad Sharif -- a vocal critic of the Pakistani military -- died in a police shooting near Kenya's capital Nairobi on October 23.

