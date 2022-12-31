North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is calling for an "exponential increase" in his country's nuclear weapons arsenal in response to what he claims are threats from South Korea and the United States, Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday.

Kim's comments come as North Korea twice over the weekend tested what it claimed was a large, nuclear-capable, multiple-launch rocket system that could put all of South Korea in its range, according to a report from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

