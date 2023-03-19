North Korea must be ready to launch nuclear counter strikes at any time to deter war, state media quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying on Monday, as he accused the United States and South Korea of expanding joint military drills near the country's doorstep.

Kim's remarks came after "guiding" combined tactical drills of operational units simulating a nuclear counterattack against North Korea's enemies over the weekend, which he described as having "greatly improved the actual war capability of the units," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

