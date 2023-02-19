North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula early Monday, and leader Kim Jong Un's sister warned of more to come unless the United States halts military drills with South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong, one of the country's top officials, said "the frequency of using the Pacific Ocean as our shooting range depends on the nature of the US military's actions," according to a statement posted on the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

CNN's Maija Ehlinger and Richard Roth contributed to this report.

