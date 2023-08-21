King Charles III’s charity will face no further police action over honors scandal

News of the conclusion of the British police probe came as the King received an official welcome to Balmoral Castle on Monday.

 Kirsty O'Connor/Pool/Getty Images

London (CNN) — British police on Monday said it will take no further action following an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honors scandal linked to one of King Charles III’s charities.

London’s Metropolitan Police started a probe of The Prince’s Foundation last February following media reports that “offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.”

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News

, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.

0
0
0
0
0