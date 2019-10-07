ALBANY -- The Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County recently installed its new slate of officers and board members for the 2019-2020 year, which started Oct. 1.
Kathy Megahee of Thomasville, lieutenant governor Kiwanis District 5 of Georgia, conducted the installation ceremonies.
In addition to the officers and board member installations, a number of special recognitions was presented. Mel Almond, liaison to the club-sponsored Southwest Georgia Home School Association Key Club, and Jo Ann Wright, club treasurer for the past four years who is stepping down from her post, were presented plaques honoring their service commitments. David Shivers received a plaque for his service as club president during the 2018-19 club year. (Kiwanis club years run from Oct. 1-Sept. 30.)
A special presentation was made to Father Jim Bullion, a board member and past club president. He was recognized with the George F. Hixson Award, which is given by Kiwanis International to Kiwanians who have demonstrated a strong commitment to service in their clubs and communities. The club made a $1,000 donation to the Kiwanis International Foundation in Bullion's name. Bullion is an Episcopal priest who has served in permanent and interim capacities at all three Episcopal parishes in Albany, including many years as rector at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, as well as numerous other civic positions.
"Father Jim's dedication to Kiwanis was especially evident this past year, as he continued to serve in spite of an ongoing medical condition that required hospitalizations and doctor appointments, and from which he is still recovering," Shivers said. "He has truly been an inspiration to his fellow club members."
Last year's club officers and board members received memento gifts of Kiwanis key chains and pens from Shivers. Club secretary Tommy Gay also handed out perfect attendance pins, the longest of which went to Dr. Glenn Dowling for an amazing 57 years.
Special music during dinner was provided by Charlie Meyer and Andy Campos of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, while club keyboardist Richard Miller accompanied the singing of "God Bless America" for official opening of the meeting.
Officers installed for the 2019-20 year are president, Tim Thomas; president-elect, Marvin Laster; vice president, Mel Almond; secretary, Tommy Gay; and treasurer, Bill McDaniel. Board members are Mike Bertram, Jim Bullion, Kristin Caso, Victoria Darrisaw, Greg Fullerton, Ed Landau and Johnny Seabrooks.