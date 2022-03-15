LEESBURG — The Kiwanis Club of LeeDo has begun accepting applications for the 2022 Gene & Linda Goldsmith Commitment to Community Memorial Scholarship.
Applicants must be a resident of Lee or Dougherty counties, be in good academic standing, having met all graduation requirements to graduate by May 2022. Applicants must be accepted with intentions to attend an accredited post-secondary school for the fall of 2022 and must show a history of community service, leadership skills, and academic achievement.
Students planning to apply for the scholarships must have a minimum 3.0 unweighted grade-point average. There will be four scholarships awarded, each in the amount of $1,000.
Applications must be completed and returned (postmarked) no later than April 29. Applications should be mailed to Kiwanis Club of LeeDo, P.O. Box 1095, Leesburg, Ga. 31763.
Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 13. Recipients and their families will be invited to attend a LeeDo Kiwanis meeting on May 19 at noon at River Pointe Golf Club to be recognized and honored.
Applications have been shared via email with all schools (public and private) in Lee and Dougherty counties, but students interested in applying may contact Patsy Shirley at shirleypa@lee.k12.ga.us for an application to be emailed to you. For more info, contact Shirley at (229) 903-3993.
