LEESBURG -- The Kiwanis Club of LeeDo has announced the release of its 2023 Gene & Linda Goldsmith Commitment to Community Memorial Scholarship application.

Applicants must be a resident of Lee or Dougherty counties, be in good academic standing, having met all graduation requirements to graduate by May 2023. Applicants must be accepted with intentions to attend an accredited post-secondary school for the fall of 2023. They must show a history of community service, leadership skills, and academic achievement.

