LEESBURG -- The Kiwanis Club of LeeDo has announced the release of its 2023 Gene & Linda Goldsmith Commitment to Community Memorial Scholarship application.
Applicants must be a resident of Lee or Dougherty counties, be in good academic standing, having met all graduation requirements to graduate by May 2023. Applicants must be accepted with intentions to attend an accredited post-secondary school for the fall of 2023. They must show a history of community service, leadership skills, and academic achievement.
Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 un-weighted GPA. There will be four scholarships awarded, each in the amount of $1,000. Applications must be completed and returned (post-marked) no later than March 31.
Applications should be mailed to Kiwanis Club of LeeDo. P.O. Box 1095, Leesburg, Ga. 31763. Recipients will be notified by May 1, 2023.
Recipients and their families will be invited to attend a Kiwanis meeting on May 18 at noon at River Pointe Golf Club to be recognized and honored. Applications have been shared via email with all schools (public and private) in Lee and Dougherty counties, or interested students may contact Patsy Shirley at shirleypa@lee.k12.ga.us for an application to be emailed. For more info, contact Shirley at (229) 903-3993.