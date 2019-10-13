kiwanis.jpg
Albany Kiwanis Club officers for 2019-20 are, Jesse Willis, board member (kneeling); front row, from left, Joy Knighton, president. Shannon Owens, secretary, and Mary Teter, board member; and, back row, from left, Division 5 Kiwanis Lt. Governor Kathy Langley Megahee; Chuck Owens, treasurer; Carlos Keith, immediate past president, and Jeff Granberry, board member. Not pictured is Sybil Thomas, president elect.

ALBANY -- Division 5 Kiwanis Lt. Governor Kathy Langley Megahee installed the 2019/2020 Albany Kiwanis Club officers recently.

