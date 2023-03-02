Knives, dark clothes and criminology books were seized from home where Idaho student murders suspect was arrested, police log shows

More court documents related to the investigation and arrest of Bryan Kohberger have been released. Kohberger sits here with his attorney during a January 5 hearing in Moscow, Idaho.

 Ted S. Warren/Getty Images

Court documents related to the investigation and arrest of the suspect in the fatal stabbings last year of four University of Idaho students show a cache of items was seized from Bryan Kohberger's parent's Pennsylvania home where he was arrested.

Investigators took items that included knives, a cell phone, black gloves, black masks, laptops, dark-colored clothes and dark shoes, brown boots and New Balance shoes, an evidence log released Thursday shows. The knives included a Smith and Wesson pocket knife and a knife in a leather sheath.

CNN's Kristi Ramsay contributed to this report.

