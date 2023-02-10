Knox Pride Festival threatens to cancel if bill that could outlaw drag in public places becomes law

A scene from the Knox Pride Festival, which organizers say could be in danger if a bill limiting drag performances becomes state law in Tennessee.

 Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA Today Network

A Knoxville, Tennessee, festival celebrating the LGBTQ community has threatened to cancel a scheduled October event if a bill proposed in the state legislature to limit drag performances in public becomes law.

Organizers of Knox Pride Festival say the law could make parts of its event against the law.

Tags