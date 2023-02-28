crumbly.png

Brig. Gen. Konata Crumbly

MARIETTA -- Brig. Gen. Konata Crumbly will assume command of the Georgia Air National Guard from Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski Tuesday, becoming the first African American commander of the Georgia Air Guard.

Crumbly will command nearly 3,000 Airmen in two wings and at the Combat Readiness Training Center.