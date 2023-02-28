MARIETTA -- Brig. Gen. Konata Crumbly will assume command of the Georgia Air National Guard from Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski Tuesday, becoming the first African American commander of the Georgia Air Guard.
Crumbly will command nearly 3,000 Airmen in two wings and at the Combat Readiness Training Center.
"My No. 1 priority is to ensure our Airmen are properly trained and equipped to fight our nation's wars," Crumbly said. "Second is to ensure we take care of families by providing them with proper health, dental and mental care."
Crumbly's career took him through a progression of challenging assignments and increasing responsibility, which led to his selection as the commander of the Georgia Air Guard.
"When the hard jobs became available, I would raise my hand and the rest is history," the new commander said.
Throughout his career, Crumbly was guided by his father, who advised him "let other people tell you no." His father's advice shaped his character and leadership philosophy and drew him to military service.
"I always wanted to join the military as a child and was always drawn to stories of comradery and bravery," Crumbly said.
Being in the military and flying aircraft were always passions for Crumbly. Other than comradery, his family members who served before him motivated him to pursue his passion to become a soldier.
"I applied for the Army and Air ROTC scholarship and the Army was giving me a full ride," said Crumbly. "I went Army ROTC to Florida A&M and commissioned in aviation in 1996."
After graduating from Florida A&M University's ROTC program in April 1996, he attended Army Aviation Flight School at Fort Rucker, Ala., and earned his wings as a UH-60 A/L Black Hawk pilot. Upon completing his Army aviation service commitment, he transitioned into the Georgia Air National Guard as an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) pilot in 2004.
"If you do the harder thing, it sets you up for certain jobs, and certain jobs set you up for certain opportunities," Crumbly said.
A command pilot with more than 3,500 flight hours in rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, Crumbly commanded the Warner Robins-based 116th Air Control Wing, as the first African American, from August 2018 to January 2020. His current assignment is the director of the joint staff of the Georgia National Guard.
"I hope eventually we move beyond the point where there are no longer firsts," Crumbly said. "What identifies a person should be their character or work ethic rather than race or color."
The Georgia Air National Guard was established in 1946 and comprises two wings -- the 165th Airlift Wing and the 116th Air Control Wing -- a Combat Readiness Training Center and six geographically separated units throughout the state. Citizen Airmen of the Georgia Air National Guard are currently deployed overseas, serving in two out of six combatant commands.