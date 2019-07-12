ATLANTA – To cap off a busy business week, Governor Brian Kemp announced that Kroger, one of the nation’s leading grocery retailers, and Ocado Solutions – a company specializing in cloud, robotics and IT for retailers – will join forces to build a new Kroger distribution facility in Forest Park, creating 410 jobs and investing $121 million.
”I am proud to announce that Kroger and Ocado are bringing this facility to Forest Park,” Kemp said in a news release. “Georgia has emerged as a hub for technology and innovation, and with access to our unrivaled logistics infrastructure and skilled work force, I have no doubt that this new distribution center will allow Kroger to carry its operations to new heights.”
After a competitive search, Kroger and Ocado decided to locate the new facility in Clayton County. The two companies are forming an exclusive partnership to deliver products to consumers through this distribution center. Ocado’s technology, robotics and automation will assist Kroger in distributing its products to customers throughout the Southeast.
“The new facility will provide Kroger the ability to bring customers across the coverage area fresher food faster than ever before,” said Tim Brown, president of Kroger’s Atlanta division. “I’m thrilled the Atlanta market was selected as one of the 20 CFC sites, and this location is a tribute to the commitment and enthusiasm that Kroger has for the city of Forest Park, Clayton County and the state of Georgia.”
"Kroger and Ocado’s first customer fulfillment center in metro Atlanta will transform the e-commerce experience for customers in the region,” Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions, said of the joint project. "In a fast-developing landscape for grocery retail, Kroger's determination to continue delivering the best experience for its customers -- online and in stores -- is unparalleled."
The company will hire technicians and fill other positions in engineering, operations and customer service. The facility will be located next to an existing Kroger distribution center in Forest Park.
“On behalf of the governing body and residents of Forest Park, I want to thank Kroger and Ocado for trusting the great city of Forest Park with their investment," Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said. "We look forward to nurturing and growing this relationship into a limitless future. In my State of the City Address, I told all present that ‘It was a New Day in Forest Park’ and it is our time to ‘Operate in our promise.’ A promise of economic and social prosperity for the entire city. It is partnerships like this one that affirm we are one step closer to our promise.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Director Wylly Harrison represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with Georgia Power, Quick Start and the city of Forest Park.
“This announcement by Kroger and Ocado is a testament to the strength of Georgia’s business climate and the draw of our talent and logistics,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We are looking forward to watching the success of this new facility as they ramp up operations here in Georgia.”
The Kroger Co. has nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about the company, visit its newsroom and investor relations site.
Ocado Solutions is responsible for corporate partnerships, providing the Ocado Smart Platform as a service to retailers around the world. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world-class online grocery business. It is underpinned by Ocado’s proven expertise and experience as a dedicated online grocer in the UK.