ATLANTA – Kroger officials have announced that every Kroger pharmacy in Georgia has the COVID-19 vaccine available.
The vaccine is in limited supply and currently offered to health care workers; first responders: individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers; and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Vaccinations are by appointment only. Those interested can schedule appointments online at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine. Additionally, Kroger is in the process of setting up a dedicated 800 number for those who would rather schedule their appointment over the phone. The number will be announced as soon as it has been established.
“This is an extremely critical mission, and Kroger is pleased to be a part of the team ensuring our most vulnerable residents have more ways to access the vaccine,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a news release. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we will do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s more widely available.”
Vaccines are available to eligible customers at no cost, based upon availability.
Customers with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members will need to bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
Turner confirmed that it is the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine being offered at Kroger Pharmacies.
