ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Kysor Warren Epta US, a subsidiary of Epta and leading provider of commercial refrigeration products, will invest more than $27 million in expanding its operations in Columbus, delivering 200 jobs to the local community.
“Georgia's consistent investment in our international partnerships continues to pay off in the form of jobs and opportunities for hard-working Georgians,” Kemp said in a news release. “I want to congratulate the people of Columbus on this exciting news, and I am confident that Kysor Warren Epta US will continue to find success in the Peach State.”
In addition to growing its services and product offerings through this expansion project, the company is also investing in a new training center dedicated to educating installers, contractors and technical service teams on new and emerging technology solutions aimed at preserving the environment by using natural refrigerants.
“I am very excited about our plans moving forward and proud that Epta recognizes the local talent instrumental in helping us to achieve our goals,” Damon Wyatt, vice president and general manager of Kysor Warren Epta US, said. “The Columbus area offers a strategic location for distributing our environmentally friendly product throughout North America.”
Kysor Warren is opening a 350,000-square-foot facility located in the Corporate Ridge Business Park that will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters in North America. Kysor Warren Epta US will hire for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in manufacturing operations, engineering and office personnel. Individuals interested in careers with Kysor Warren Epta US are encouraged to visit https://www.kysorwarren.com/en for additional information.
“One of our main priorities is to assist our local companies so that they can continue to achieve success,” Russ Carreker, chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus, said. “By taking time to understand Kysor Warren’s business needs, our local team and state partners demonstrated a commitment to providing company leaders with access to valuable resources and guidance that will keep them firmly planted in Columbus for years to come.”
At the invitation of the state’s European partners, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson is currently traveling in Europe to meet with government officials, tourism, and trade allies. In addition to his meeting at Epta’s Milan headquarters, he is also safely visiting other companies with a Georgia presence and prospective companies in Europe that are in the final stages of the decision-making process on entering the state of Georgia.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Anna Hurt represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Brian Sillitto, executive vice president of economic development at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a pleasure to be here in Milan today as we safely celebrate this major expansion in West Georgia with the Epta leadership team," Wilson said. "Italy continues to be an important market for international investment in our state. In fact, Epta’s operations are one of over 140 Italian facilities that employ more than 5,000 Georgians. This continued commitment is a testament to the relationship approach to doing business that we have taken with not only our domestic, but also our international partners.”
Since becoming a part of Epta, Kysor Warren has grown its portfolio with new and innovative solutions, such as self-contained propane plug-in units and the FTE System – an innovative yet simplistic enhancement providing a 10% energy savings in any climate region at a fraction of the cost of other seasonal efficiency enhancements available on the market.
