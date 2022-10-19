LA City Council elects new president amid the fallout from leaked racist audio

Paul Krekorian, here speaking at a city council meeting in Los Angeles on August 30, is the new president of the Los Angeles City Council.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In a unanimous decision, the Los Angeles City Council voted for Paul Krekorian to take over as its president Tuesday following the resignation of Nury Martinez, who was heard making racist comments in a leaked audio recording that drew the nation’s attention to the city government.

Krekorian, who represents Council District 2, an area stretching from Toluca Lake to the edge of Verdugo Mountain Park in Sun Valley, was elected in 2009 and served for years as chairman of the city’s Budget and Finance Committee. Previously, Krekorian was a California State Assembly member, according to his website.

Recommended for you

Tags