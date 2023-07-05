Lab tests show substance found at White House was cocaine

A view of the White House is seen here on July 4.

 Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

 Lab testing for the substance found at the White House on Sunday has come back positive for cocaine, a spokesman for the Secret Service told CNN.

Previous field testing showed a positive result for cocaine, but the substance was sent for further evaluation and testing, the Secret Service had said previously.

0
0
0
0
0