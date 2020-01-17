WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy announced recently plans for a yearlong celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Centered around the theme of “Increasing Access and Opportunity,” commemoration activities will include events, speeches and new compliance assistance resources. The ADA’s anniversary will serve as a key component of the National Disability Employment Awareness Month observance in October.
Signed into law on July 26, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush, the ADA is a landmark piece of civil rights legislation that works to increase the inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of community life, including employment.
“The Americans with Disabilities Act broke down barriers to opportunity for millions of American workers,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said in a news release. “On this anniversary, we recognize and celebrate the access to opportunity created by the ADA. Together with our strong economy, the act has led to historically low unemployment for American workers with disabilities.”
“The ADA ushered in a new era of opportunity for Americans with disabilities,” Office of Disability Employment Policy Deputy Assistant Secretary Jennifer Sheehy said. “Instead of being excluded from opportunities to contribute their skills and talents, Americans with disabilities gained access to places and public services, such as employment and training programs, that were not possible before the ADA. ODEP will continue to work alongside our stakeholders as we pursue the goal of full inclusion in America’s work places.”
To learn more about the department’s ADA celebration, visit dol.gov/odep/topics/ADA.htm. To learn more about its disability-related policy work, visit dol.gov/odep.
ODEP’s mission is to develop and influence policies and practices that increase the number and quality of employment opportunities for people with disabilities. To fulfill this mission, ODEP promotes the adoption and implementation of ODEP policy strategies and effective practices – meaning those that ODEP has developed and/or validated – that will impact the employment of people with disabilities.
The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment, and assure work-related benefits and rights.
