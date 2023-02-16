Labor Secretary Marty Walsh confirms he's leaving Biden administration next month

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh confirmed Thursday he will leave his position in the Biden administration in March and assume the role of executive director for the National Hockey League Players' Association, the sports union announced.

Walsh's exit marks the first Cabinet secretary departure of Joe Biden's presidency.

