Labor Secretary Marty Walsh expected to leave Biden administration

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to depart the Biden administration soon, according to two people familiar with the matter, marking the first Cabinet secretary departure of President Joe Biden's presidency.

Walsh has been offered a job heading the NHL's Players' Association, the people said. His departure isn't expected to be announced until after Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

