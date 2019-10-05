cotton field.jpg

 Staff Photo: Tammy Fletcher

LEESBURG -- Time will tell if the ongoing drought that has enveloped the state will hinder its agricultural business. Wispy clouds over a Lee County cotton field this week offered little hope of precipitation.

