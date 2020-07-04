ATLANTA – Union City Mayor Vince Williams was elected president and LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton was elected first vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association during the association’s annual meeting on Thursday.
Many Union City residents and community leaders would attest that when Williams took office, the city was on the verge of financial ruin, with a stagnant economy, and lacked true civic engagement. But within his seven years as mayor and building on his experience as a councilmember and lifelong servant leader, Williams spearheaded the city’s reawakening, which resulted in the revitalization of a dilapidated mall into a thriving multimillion-dollar film studio. Today the Atlanta Metro Studios is one of the state’s premier sound stage complexes, home to over 135,000-square-feet sound stages, offices and full production support.
In his first year as mayor, Williams turned Union City’s multiyear financial deficit to an 81 percent increase, all while ushering in the greatest increase of job creation in the city’s history.
With his election as first vice president, Thornton is now in line to become president of the 500-plus-member city organization in 2021.
Thornton was elected to the LaGrange City Council in 2009, and after serving one full term on the council, was elected mayor in 2013.
Within GMA, he has served on the Board of Directors and as a trustee for the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefits System. He’s also been chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy Committee and a member of the Legislative and Federal Policy Committees. Thornton was appointed as a co-chair of the recently established GMA Equity and Inclusion Commission.
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical assistance services to its 537 member cities.
