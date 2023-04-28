Lake Mead remains identified as a Las Vegas man who disappeared 25 years ago

Lake Mead is seen in the distance in an area that used to be underwater near Boulder Beach on June 12, 2021.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Human remains discovered at Boulder Beach on Lake Mead in Nevada during July and August 2022 have been identified as a 52-year-old man who disappeared in 1998, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.

In a news release, the coroner's office stated medical examiners identified the remains as Las Vegas resident Claude Russell Pensinger, noting "The identification was based on DNA analysis."

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

