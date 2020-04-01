ALBANY -- A study approved this week by the Dougherty County Commission could bring new life to a closed portion of the current landfill and produce savings for taxpayers.
During a Monday meeting conducted online to comply with coronavirus social distancing guidelines, commissioners unanimously approved the waste mining evaluation study. The $30,000 study will be conducted by Atlantic Coast Consulting of Savannah.
The company will determine whether it is feasible to remove garbage from a portion of the landfill that was closed in the 1990s when the Subtitle D landfill for household waste was opened.
The earlier landfill, adjacent to the one currently in use, does not meet today’s requirements, including liner requirements of clay and a flexible membrane liner.
If it makes sense to proceed with the reclamation of the old landfill space, the garbage would be moved into the current landfill and a new lining system placed in the older landfill space, Assistant County Manager Scott Addison said in a phone interview.
The process would allow the reclamation of fill dirt, freeing up that space, as well as stacking garbage higher.
“The old landfill is flatter, (it’s) not as tall,” Addison said. “It allows you to expand your footprint and then you could go higher. You take the waste out, put the liner in and you get more space.”
The county landfill at 900 Gaissert Road accepts household waste from the city of Albany and some adjacent counties, Addison said.
Residents in unincorporated Dougherty County are allowed to bring in 250 pounds of waste per day at no charge or contract with a private hauling service for curbside pickup.
“There are a number of sites in the state of Georgia that are doing waste mining,” Addison said. “That’s what we’re looking at: Does it make sense to do this? We’ll probably be getting several options back on what we can do.”
The study will look at the costs and whether the county can save money -- and perhaps extend the life of the landfill site -- through the waste mining process. The current Subtitle D landfill has the capacity for an estimated 30 years.
