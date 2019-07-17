ALBANY — A lane of Palmyra Road will close next week for sidewalk construction.
Starting at 8 a.m. Monday and running until construction is complete, the closure will impact an eastside lane of Palmyra Road between 10th Avenue and North Slappey Boulevard.
The project is being funded through SPLOST VII collections. The road will be narrowed northwest-bound to ensure the safety of construction crews and to expedite the sidewalk construction.
The construction is expected to take approximately five months and end at Slappey Boulevard. During this time, city of Albany officials suggest motorists plan their trip using alternate routes and expect increased travel times.