TIFTON — This year, over 16,000 students from 12 different south Georgia counties have had the opportunity to learn about agriculture through the Destination Ag program at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture because of past contributions to the ABAC Foundation from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation Inc.
Now the Foundation has continued its support with a recent check presentation to Garrett Boone, director of the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
“The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation is proud to help support Destination Ag as the instructors educate our children at an early age and expose them to agriculture and the working forest,” Donnie Warren, executive director of the Langdale Foundation, said. “We appreciate ABAC for what they are doing to enhance the opportunities of young people in our region and state.”
The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation has enabled ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture by contributing annually over the past five years to the ABAC Foundation to engage guests in the past and present of agriculture and natural resources through Destination Ag.
With this support, Destination Ag provides experiential learning opportunities for the next generation of agriculture and natural resource leaders. In the past year, Destination Ag has expanded to include Valdosta area schools to serve a total of 12 counties across south Georgia.
Boone said the mission of Destination Ag is to be a dynamic educational program connecting students and teachers to the importance of agriculture and natural resources in their daily lives.
“This mission is implemented through hands-on experiences and a focus on career paths in these industries,” Boone said. “Destination Ag provides educational activities directly focused on agriculture and natural resources taught by ABAC students.”
