ALBANY -- There will be at least one new face -- and one familiar face -- when the Albany City Commission convenes in January. The other face? ... That'll have to be decided on Nov. 30.
Ward V Albany City Commissioner Bob Langstaff, who has the second-longest tenure in local government, will return for his sixth term on the commission, while first-time candidate Jalen Johnson secured the Ward II seat after a sometimes contentious campaign.
In the Ward III race, newcomer Vilnis Gaines edged incumbent B.J. Fletcher by 38 votes but did not carry 50%-plus-one in the total vote, so he will face Fletcher in a runoff on Nov. 30.
Johnson said his victory over former Commissioner Bobby Coleman and fellow challenger Adam Inyang showed that the people of Albany "embraced the positive and rejected the negative" as he claimed 53.7% of the Ward II vote to secure a seat on the board without a runoff.
"It's very humbling; I'm honored that the voters listened to my message despite the mud-slinging that the other candidates in the race sent my way," Johnson said after collecting 485 of the 903 votes cast. Coleman received 260 votes and Inyang 158.
"From the day I announced my candidacy, I have talked about nothing but the things I wanted to do to make Albany a better city. And from the day I announced, the other candidates have posted nothing but personal attacks against me. The voters of Albany showed up tonight and showed out."
The 910 votes represented 12.35% of the 7,396 registered voters in the ward.
Langstaff held only a narrow lead over Ward V challenger Colette Jenkins when early returns trickled in, but the veteran commissioner steadily added to his lead as each precinct reported, finally winning with a comfortable 56.62% (1,154 votes) total that gave him victory over Colette Johnson, who received 40.63% (828) of the vote total. The third candidate in the race, RyShari Burley, got 2.75% (56) of the 2,042 votes cast in the ward that has 9,254 registered voters. That total is 22.07% of registered voters.
"I was expecting it to be a tight race, and I would have hoped for a larger turnout, but the results speak for themselves," Langstaff said. "I'm grateful for the voters who turned out. I tell you, this was an eye-opening election. It's a lot more difficult when you have to get out and campaign.
"I hope I can continue to be a stabling influence on the commission as we look to address the issues that the city faces."
With only one precinct left to report, Fletcher was in third place and in jeopardy of finishing out of the running in the Ward III race. But a strong showing at the Porterfield Church precinct pushed her past third-place finisher Daa'iyah Salaam and within a handful of votes of Gaines, who finished with 39.15% of the vote (435) to Fletcher's 35.73% (397). Salaam finished with 25.11%, 279 votes. The 1,115 votes cast represented a 13.28% turnout of the 8,394 registered voters in the ward.
A subdued Fletcher said after returns were announced, "It appears we're headed for a runoff. As we head into the runoff, I hope my record speaks for itself. I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving my community."
Messages left with Gaines seeking comment were not returned by The Herald's press time.
Early during Election Day, several different people, including Herald Reporter Alan Mauldin, received an accurate accounting of the early voting totals from Black Lives Matter representative Kenneth Florence, who ran unsuccessfully for a Dougherty School Board seat last year. Florence told Mauldin the vote totals were early returns released by the Elections office. But those returns were not to be released until after polls closed at 7 p.m.
Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said she did not know how Florence got the vote totals, but she said the matter has been turned over to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
