ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Community Supervision recently had its largest class of Community Supervision Officers to complete the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.
Nineteen officers graduated from the BCSOT training program at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. All graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
The graduates join the ranks of fellow officers responsible for the community-based supervision of approximately 200,000 individuals serving for felony offenses throughout Georgia.
DCS Director of Executive Operations Sandra Thomas said that the new officers are well-prepared and ready to serve their communities.
“These men and women have overcome many obstacles, challenges and tests over the past eight weeks, and we are confident that they are ready to begin their new assignments as Community Supervision Officers,” Thomas said. “The level of commitment, teamwork and perseverance these officers have shown during their training is truly inspiring, and for that, we are both proud of them and proud for them. As they begin their careers, we look forward to the difference they will make in the lives of those under our supervision and our communities."
The BCSOT curriculum includes training in the following courses: supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures and firearms qualification.
The new officers will serve their communities in field offices located in Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Cedartown, Cumming, Dahlonega, Eatonton, Gray, Greensboro, Lawrenceville, Lookout Mountain, Morrow, Newnan, State Board of Pardons and Parole, Warner Robins and Winder.
The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.
