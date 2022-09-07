Las Vegas police execute search warrants in connection with death of veteran journalist Jeff German

Jeff German, seen here on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2021, was found dead outside his home on September 3, the newspaper said. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department served search warrants September 7 in relation to the death of German.

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department served search warrants Wednesday in relation to the death of Jeff German, the former Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter, the department said.

German was found dead outside of his Las Vegas home on Saturday, according to police. The Review-Journal said German was found with "stab wounds." The Clark County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN that the cause of German's death was multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of his death was homicide.

CNN's Amir Vera Michelle Watson and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

