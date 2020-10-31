TIFTON — With a record number of students enrolled in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College this year, the J.G. Woodroof Farm is an integral component of the teaching schedule.
That farming operation teaching laboratory will be better equipped this fall semester thanks to the one-year loan of a John Deere 8335R tractor from Lasseter Tractor Co.’s Tifton office.
“Lasseter Tractor Co. is proud to support ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the J.G. Woodroof Farm,” Carlton Self, Lasseter Tractor’s Tifton office store manager, said. “ABAC is a tremendous educational resource for our industry, and we believe it is vital for students to have access to the latest technologies in equipment. We appreciate their commitment to agriculture and the quality of students they produce.”
Nearly 4,000 students are attending ABAC this fall, including a record 1,371 students in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources. ABAC attracts students from 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties, 53 of Florida’s 67 counties, 19 states, and 24 countries.
“We continue to be thankful for our long-term relationship with Lasseter Tractor Co.,” Mark Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said. “Lasseter continues to support our farm operations and students with the loan of a John Deere tractor every year, as well as supporting our school programs through field days, sponsorship of our annual SANR Golf Classic tournament, and providing internship opportunities to our students.
“It truly is a mutually beneficial relationship, and I look forward to continuing this relationship for many more years to come.”
J.G. Woodroof Farm Manager Trey Davis sees first-hand the impact of the ABAC relationship with Lasseter.
“The equipment our sponsors gift to the farm to use is just the beginning,” Davis said. “The quality of knowledge that these businesses share with the college and our communities is next to none. It is good to know that these hard-working companies such as Lasseter believe in the ABAC mission.
“I believe I can speak for my peers in saying when we see our graduates working for the companies that have stock in what we do as a college, that makes our jobs more than worth it. With hard work, determination, and strong industry support, there is little that an ABAC student can’t achieve.”
