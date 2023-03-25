Tammie Bailey worries every day that her water will turn bad. That the smell of rotten eggs and rotting meat will come out of her kitchen tap again. Worse still, that the water will be the soupy mix of sediment and contaminants that forced her to the homes of neighbors and relatives to cook and shower for weeks last summer.

"Last July I noticed my water kept getting a little bit redder and the smell was a little bit stronger," she told CNN. She got new water filters, but they did not help. "One day I came home and I turned my tap on ... and this is what I got. This was my water," she said, holding out a plastic bottle containing an orangey red liquid with the consistency of chocolate milk.

