A leak of nearly 13,000 barrels of crude oil from the Keystone Pipeline near the Kansas-Nebraska border last year was caused by a flawed weld and stress on the pipe from being bent, the operator said.

The massive spill, equating to more than 540,000 gallons of oil, shut down the pipeline in December as its Canadian operator TC Energy investigated the cause of the leak in a Kansas creek.

