Law barring people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional, court rules

A federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms is unconstitutional, a conservative-leaning appeals court ruled on February 2. Supporters of gun control and firearm safety measures protest at the US Supreme Court in 2019.

 SAUL LOEB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

The ruling is the latest significant decision dismantling a gun restriction in the wake of the Supreme Court's expansion of Second Amendment rights last year in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen decision.

