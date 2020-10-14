ALBANY -- In the 1980s, the explosion of the crack phenomenon fueled a wave of violence in Albany, much as it did around the nation.
These days drugs and gang activity continue to be likely causes of some of the violence that has rocked the city in recent weeks, but some are saying rude social media exchanges and rap group trash talk in videos could be pouring fuel on the fire in some cases.
The Albany Police Department is exploring the motive of a recent rash of shootings, the most recent of which left two people dead in a house riddled by bullets early Tuesday morning. That same night, three people were injured in a drive-by shooting at another location.
There have been 16 slayings in Dougherty County so far in 2020, with 15 of those occurring inside the city of Albany. Guns were used in all but one of those cases.
“Some of it probably is retaliation (from previous incidents),” Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley told The Herald on Wednesday. “Some of it probably is some disagreements with others. Some of it may be drug-related.
“Another problem is sometimes there is a disagreement on social media, or at a club.”
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Persley and Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul talked with community members and reporters about concerns that are growing increasingly widespread.
Albany is not the only location dealing with a spike in violence, the chief said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick across the country. During the crisis, children have been out of school and recreation facilities closed, limiting their avenues to engaging in regular activities.
The police department and other law enforcement agencies are working to stem the violence, Persley and Sproul said. That includes working with local and regional task forces that concentrate on drug and gang activity.
Police have identified several persons of interest in the recent shootings. The department intends to make arrests, but there is no timeline on when they may occur, Persley said during an interview following the news conference.
Speaking to the audience gathered at the police station and watching on a video live stream, Persley said that police need the public's help in solving the crimes.
“The reality is if you don’t speak up, you may be the next victim,” he said. “That’s the plain truth. This is our community. Everybody has a stake in this. I will say this: Do not live in fear.”
Residents can pass information anonymously, he said.
Families with a member who is showing signs of becoming involved in gang or other illegal activity also have resources, Sproul said. His office has intervention specialists who can help in those situations. The sheriff’s office also is active in working with Albany and Dougherty County Police, as well as campus police at Albany State University, Sproul said.
Police also are working with federal prosecutors on some cases. For some crimes that involve violence or drugs and guns, the police department confers with federal prosecutors to take those cases to federal court, Persley said. Persons convicted in the federal court system typically serve about 90 percent of the given sentence.
Police refer cases to federal prosecutors when the defendant is considered a risk to the community, Persley said.
Pointing to statistics he received, Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard said that there were more than 450 homicides in Albany between 1985 and 2018.
“Ninety-five percent of those have been black-on-black crimes,” Howard said during an interview after the news conference. “We’ve got serious problems with drugs, violence and juvenile issues. There are a lot of systemic problems with poverty, high unemployment, drugs and lack of education.
“Those are the root issues of a lot of the problems.”
