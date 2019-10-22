ALBANY – It wasn’t outdoors on a Saturday, but a Monday night rescheduling of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Unity in the Community event brought food, games and togetherness to those gathered in an elementary school cafeteria.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Ayesha Henderson, who brought her three children to the event at which law enforcement officers served barbecue chicken, hot dogs and ran cake walks at five-minute intervals at Morningside Elementary School. “I think we need this in this area and Dougherty County, a (chance) to get to know one another.”
The planned Saturday gathering was postponed due to Tropical Storm Nestor’s arrival in the area.
“It’s a pretty good turnout,” Henderson said.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul said school officials helped save the day – and kept the food that had been donated from going to waste.
“When I took office in 2009, we took up building unity in the community,” Sproul said. “This is the 10th anniversary (of the gathering).”
Feeding people is a way to bring them together and hang out with others, he said.
“This gives us the opportunity to listen to men and women, families in the community to give them a chance to express their concerns,” Sproul said. “It gives the community the opportunity to meet law enforcement.”
The sheriff’s office has held the event in venues all over the city, he said. As for the cakes, they were not store-bought versions.
“My mother-in-law, my wife and I baked 15 cakes,” Sproul said.