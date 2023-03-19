Law enforcement officials are desperately searching for an Indiana teenager who was last seen on Thursday and "is believed to be in extreme danger," according to a missing person alert.

Scottie Dean Morris, 14, was last seen in the small town of Eaton, which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Thursday night at 8:30 p.m., according to a missing person's alert from the Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children and Missing Endangered Adults.

Tags