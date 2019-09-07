ALBANY – When Dougherty County Police Department Sgt. Byron Hill ran across five teenagers on four-wheelers while on patrol near Radium Springs one night, it wasn’t that unusual.
What was unusual was their response when he asked the lost teens where they were from and they answered Camilla.
While Georgia had one of the nation's lowest rates of deaths in ATV accidents in 2018, local law enforcement officials say they think that younger riders – and, perhaps more importantly, their parents – should learn and follow some rules to prevent riding accidents.
“I think it’s very important that parents know what their kids are doing and what activities they’re going to be involved in while they’re out there,” Hill said. “I think parents need to get out and be more involved and supervise them on the all-terrain vehicles and golf carts.”
Concern -- and complaints about four-wheelers being driven on city and county-maintained streets and roads -- ratcheted up in the region recently when a teen driver of one of the vehicles was killed while driving on a highway at night.
Younger riders as well as adults should keep safety in mind, but non-adults need more guidance. First of all, they should be on an ATV appropriate for their age, Hill said, and should use proper protective gear while riding.
“One of the biggest things is they need to make sure they wear a DOT-compliant helmet,” he said. “They also should wear goggles. Things can fly up. It is probably better if they wear long sleeves and long pants. Those motors get pretty hot.”
In addition to those items, the ATV Safety Institute recommends riders wear boots that extend above the ankle and gloves. It also has among its “Golden Rules” of riding only off-road except where permitted by law, avoiding drugs and alcohol while riding, not carrying passengers on a vehicle above the number for which it was designed and riding only on designated trails at a safe speed.
“We don’t want those young guys to be riding on those paved roads,” Hill said.
Georgia had three ATV fatalities in 2018, putting it toward the bottom among U.S. states, according to statistics provided by Hill. There were 27 deaths in Pennsylvania, the state with the highest number of fatalities.
Because so much of southwest Georgia is rural with woods, fields and other open spaces, they are popular, Hill said.
When it comes to riding the vehicles on roadways, adults account for most of those violators. Police make traffic stops on those drivers when they observe that activity.
“Most of our officers are checking for proper brakes, checking all the flashers and deflectors on the vehicle and that the person actually has a driver’s license, at the very least,” Hill said.
Georgia law does allow driving ATVs and golf carts on streets in certain situations, but the driver must have a valid license and the vehicle must be equipped with certain safety devices.
When warranted, officers have written citations to riders operating the vehicles on roadways, Hill said.
“We’ve also made arrests,” he said. “Say they have a suspended driver’s license and they’re riding it on the roadway. We have made arrests for suspended license in relation to the all-terrain vehicles.”
Officers also have made cases against parents.
“We have written parents citations as well for allowing kids to drive golf carts or all-terrain vehicles on the roadway,” Hill said.
Hill has safety information he can share. To contact him, call (229) 430-6600.
All of the off-road vehicles come with instructions that give safety advice, so the best thing to do is heed those warnings, said Maj. Danny McTyeire with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
“People need to use common sense,” he said. “People just need to follow the rules. There’s stickers all over those things telling you what to do, what not to do: Don’t ride drunk, wear safety goggles, wear a helmet, ride to your abilities. It’s all in the book.”
Deputies in Lee County also issue citations when warranted, such as unlicensed drivers who take a golf cart out on a street, he said.